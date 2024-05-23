Poco has launched its latest flagship, the Poco F6, in India. The phone boasts top-of-the-line specifications at a competitive price point, targeting budget-conscious power users and gamers. Targeting the sub-30K price category. Poco makes a serious splash in a category dominated by the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi. Let's take a look at what's being offered here.

Poco F6 features a sleek profile, measuring just 7.8mm thin and weighing a mere 179 grams. It boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring durability against everyday wear and tear.

At the heart of the F6 lies the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, promising smooth performance for demanding tasks and gaming. Poco's proprietary Ice Loop cooling technology keeps the phone cool under pressure. Additionally, Poco guarantees 3+4 software updates, ensuring long-term support for the device.

The phone comes in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB option, catering to various user needs. All variants utilize the latest UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM for fast data transfer speeds.

As for pricing, Poco F6 costs Rs. 29,999, for 8GB + 256GB, Rs. 31,999 for 12GB + 256GB, and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. However, during the first sale on Flipkart on May 29th at 12 PM, customers can avail of a limited-time discount, bringing the prices down to Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Additionally, Poco offers a 1+1 year extended warranty on the device.

The F6 boasts a 1.5K resolution 120Hz AMOLED display, suited for immersive entertainment and gaming. The phone utilizes 1920Hz PWM dimming technology that minimizes flickering, reducing eye strain during extended viewing sessions. Dolby Vision support further enhances the viewing experience. Additionally, the display features a wet touch mode for seamless gaming even with sweaty fingers, and is protected by the latest Gorilla Glass Victus for added scratch resistance.

Poco F6 packs a punch in the camera department, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 dual camera setup with OIS and EIS stabilization. The f/1.59 aperture allows for excellent low-light photography. The phone can capture 4K videos at 60fps and boasts AI-powered features like image expansion, magic eraser pro, and bokeh effects.

Poco F6 comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery, ensuring ample power throughout the day. The phone supports 90W fast charging, capable of fully charging the device in just 35 minutes. Interestingly, Poco includes a 120W charger in the box, exceeding the supported charging speed. The phone boasts 1000 battery cycles, indicating its long-lasting durability.

The F6 caters to gamers with its "Elevator mode" that minimizes network latency to less than 4 seconds. Additionally,Smart SIM Switch and Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) functionalities enhance connectivity options.