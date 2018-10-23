Congress president Rahul Gandhi has demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for helping PNB bank scam accused Mehul Choksi escape from the country.

In a tweet, Gandhi has alleged that Jaitely's daughter has been on the payroll of Choksi. He ended the tweet by using hashtag #ArunJaitlieMustResign.

The Congress leader has also shared an account number claiming that Jaitley's daughter received money from an ICICI Bank account.

"Arun Jaitlie's daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file & allowed him to flee. She received money from ICICI a/c no: 12170500316 It's sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won't," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Here is the tweet that Gandhi has shared.

Arun Jaitlie’s daughter was on the payroll of thief Mehul Choksi. Meanwhile her FM daddy sat on his file & allowed him to flee.



She received money from ICICI a/c no: 12170500316



It’s sad that media has blacked out this story. The people of India won’t. #ArunJaitlieMustResign — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2018

Gandhi said that many Congress leaders have shared the details of the account of Jaitley's daughter but sadly not a single media house reported that story. In his tweet, he has shared his disappointment with the media houses for not covering such an important story.

Earlier, when Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Arun Jaitley had met fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the finance minister had responded by calling the Congress president "a clown prince out-clowning himself," reports The Times of India.

Gandhi had made the allegations while addressing a rally in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Here is the video: