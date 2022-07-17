Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', an initiative to give fillip to usage of indigenous technology in the Indian Navy, here on July 18.

During the event, the Prime Minister will address the NIIO (Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation) Seminar 'Swavlamban'.

"A key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence Sector. As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies / products in the Indian Navy. This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC)," The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The two-day seminar (July 18-19) aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector.

It will also provide a platform for leaders from industry, academia, services and government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the defence sector.

Sessions dedicated to innovation, indigenisation, armament and aviation will be held. The second day of the seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).