Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, July 2, congratulating him on the success of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and also for successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.

In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, Putin reiterated his nation's commitment to further strengthen the "special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries in all spheres", said a statement issued from Prime Minister's Office.

Russians grant Putin right to extend his rule until 2036

President Putin thanked PM Modi for the phone call. The phone call from Modi to Putin comes as Russians pave the way for Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for a package of constitutional changes.

Both PM Modi and Putin took note of the effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the coronavirus global pandemic and agreed on the importance of closer Indo-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-Covid world during their conversation.

Both the leaders agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year.

The Prime Minister conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India for the bilateral Summit and also recalled the participation of an Indian contingent in the military parade held in Moscow on June 24 this year as a symbol of abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Russia.

Conversation between the two top nation heads is significant in the backdrop of the recent stand-off between the soldiers of Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

