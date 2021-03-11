Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his mother, Heeraben Modi, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Taking to social media Modi said, "Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine."

Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

(To be updated )