Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away late Thursday due to age-related issues. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Bollywood celebrities mourned her demise on social media and offered heartfelt condolences.

From Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar to Kapil Sharma, celebs pay heartfelt condolences to PM Modi's mother Heera Ba.

Akshay Kumar penned a note, "There is no greater sorrow than losing a mother. May god give you the strength to bear this sorrow @narendramodi ji. Om Shanti."

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Hiraben feeding Narendra Modi with her hand on her Instagram Stories. She wrote in Hindi, "May God give Narendra Modi ji patience and peace in this tough time. Om Shanti."

Ajay Devgn wrote,, "My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Smt. Heeraben Modi. A simple, principled lady, she raised a fine son in our PM Shri Narendra Modiji. Om Shanti. My personal condolences to our PM and his family."

While, Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Hearing about the demise of your Matashree Hiraba ji, I am sad and emotional. Your love and respect for her is evident in the world. No one will be able to fill her place in your life! But you are the son of Mother India! The blessings of every mother of the country are with you. My mother too!"

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted , "My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved 'maa'. The Karmayogi life of the mother of the son of Mother India will continue to inspire us all. 100 salutes to you. Om Shanti."

Sonu Sood also tweeted in Hindi, "Respected Modi ji, the mother does not go anywhere, but many times she sits at the feet of God so that her son can do better for others. Your mother was and will always be with you. @narendramodi Om Shanti."

Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter to share his condolences. Reacting to PM Modi's tweet about his mother's death, the comedian wrote in Hindi, "Respected @narendramodi ji, it is very painful for a mother to leave the world. Her blessings will always be with you. We pray she gets a place at the feet of the almighty. Om Shanti."

PM Modi paid last respect to mother Heeraben Modi

PM Modi took to Twitter to inform the nation about the sad demise of his mother and wrote, "Glorious century rests at God's feet."

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Recalling his last visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year PM Modi tweeted, "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi were performed in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.



(Source: DD)

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.



(Source: DD)

This morning, PM Modi reached his mother's residence in Gandhinagar and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites of his mother Heera Ba along with his brothers and family members.