In a tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother and his family were met with an accident while travelling to Bandipur. Prahlad Modi was accompanied by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, as their car met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

PM Modi's brother and his family were traveling in a Mercedes Benz SUV when it hit a divider on the highway. The car took severe damage to the front of the car and the airbags were deployed.

The Mysuru South police confirmed the incident and said the family was shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment as they sustained minor injuries. Prahlad Modi is said to have fractured his leg in the accident.