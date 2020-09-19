In a shocking incident, 30 workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sustained minor injuries after helium balloons exploded as they celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

PM Modi's birthday was celebrated by BJP agriculture team as 2,000 gas balloons were to be flown in the sky during the celebration at Padi near Chennai's Ambattur.

What happened during PM Modi's birthday celebration

A video of the incident has gone viral after sparks from fireworks resulted in an explosion of gas-filled balloons after which the people standing near the balloons suffered burn injuries on September 17. All the injured workers were rushed to the nearest hospital.

In the video, a group of people can be seen posing for a picture, with one man wearing a large heavy garland, with crackers being heard in the background. A woman walks into the frame and as she and other workers try to work the balloons which were to be released in the air as part of the celebrations, the balloons explode. A spark from the firecrackers which were being burst simultaneously is said to have set it off.

According to the police, a case has been booked as no permission was obtained to organise the event.