India's ambitious programme, the Green Grids Initiative (GGI), as part of the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) combining a massive increase in solar and wind power with international grids on every continent, connecting energy-rich locations such as sunny deserts and windy coastlines, was launched at the COP26 world leaders summit. The International Solar Alliance (ISA), India Presidency of the ISA, and the UK COP Presidency revealed plans for the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids, known as the Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG).

The project aims at harnessing solar energy from where the sun is shining to general electricity flows to areas that need it the most. The GGI-OSOWOG accelerates the construction of new infrastructure that is needed for a world powered by clean energy. This is achieved by the global coalition of national governments, international financial and technical organisations, legislators, power system operators and knowledge leader. The project when executed will reduce reliance on non-renewable energy such as coal by enabling them to purchase affordable solar power from other countries.

One Sun declaration

Realizing the vision of One Sun One World One Grid through interconnected green grids can be transformational, enabling all of us to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement to prevent dangerous climate change, to accelerate the clean energy transition, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. These efforts can stimulate green investments and create millions of good jobs. By sharing the sun's energy, we can help to build a more peaceful and prosperous world."

The declaration has been signed by 80 ISA member countries.

"The One Sun Declaration is multilateralism in action, with leaders of the world coming together to drive sustainable impactful change for a cleaner planet and a greener economy. Through the power of solar and other renewables, and our collective efforts, we believe we can build and support a transition away from fossil fuels to a cost-effective solar future and open up affordable, renewable electricity supplies to markets that have been historically underserved," ISA Director General, Dr. Ajay Mathur, said in a statement.

GGI-OSOWOG at COP26

Announcing the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's space agency ISRO has come up with a solar calculator App that will be useful in deciding location of solar projects. The initiative combines large-scale solar power stations, wind farms and grids with rooftop solar and community grids, including village mini-grids, to ensure a reliable, resilient and affordable supply of clean energy for all. Accelerate the energy transition in all parts of the world to stay within a safe global carbon budget.

"The One Sun One World One Grid and Green Grids Initiative is an idea whose time has come. If the world has to move to a clean and green future, these interconnected transnational grids are going to be critical solutions. I congratulate the International Solar Alliance and the UK COP Presidency for bringing it nearer to implementation," PM Modi said.

ISA is also assisting developing countries in expanding their solar power grids, both in transmission and generation, to meet the global energy needs. For this, it aims to help mobilise $1 trillion in funding by 2030.

The project will drive global inter-connectivity across Middle east, South Asia and Southeast Asia through African power pools. The initiative combines large-scale solar power stations, wind farms and grids with rooftop solar and community grids, including village mini-grids, to ensure a reliable, resilient and affordable supply of clean energy for all. Accelerate the energy transition in all parts of the world to stay within a safe global carbon budget.

The project is spearheaded by the governments of India and the UK. At the event, UK PM Boris Johnson also spoke at the occasion and lauded the countries' participation.

"The UK is working hand-in-hand with our friends in India to transform the future of the power sector and ensure clean and reliable electricity is accessible everywhere by the end of this decade. It's fantastic that over 80 countries have backed our newly launched Green Grids Initiative, whose collaboration will not only see greater growth, jobs and investment in our global green future, but also make sure no one is left without access to energy," Johnson said.

ISA partners with GEAPP

ISA to partner with GEAPP, helping unlock $100 billion in public and private financing, to deliver on fast-tracking clean energy solutions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America over the next decade. The partnership was announced at the COP26 summit, which aims at accelerating energy transition in Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States.

Through this partnership, ISA will be the global delivery partner for GEAPP. Here are the four areas where ISA is set to engage: