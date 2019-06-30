Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" almost a month after he returned to power. This is PM Modi's first Mann ki Baat programme in his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister. Union Home Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is scheduled to listen to the radio programme with other party workers at the Kakrola stadium in New Delhi's Dwarka.

On June 15, PM Modi said the Mann ki Baat programme was going to resume on June 30 at 11:00 am in a tweet. "30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM...We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum," tweeted Modi.

Here's are the live updates on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' show:

I was missing the joy of Mann ki Baat in the hustle bustle of elections, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, "I just used my words, my voice and that is why I was not missing the programme. I was missing you. I was undergoing a bout of emptiness."

This Sunday (June 30) has made me wait so much.

I have been missing #MannKiBaat.



This programme personifies the New India Spirit.



In this programme is the spirit of the strengths of 130 crore Indians: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 30, 2019