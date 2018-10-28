Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed in Japan on Sunday by his counterpart Shinzo Abe in Yamanashi. Modi is there to attend the 13th annual India-Japan summit and has a tight schedule for his two-day visit.

The primary focus of the summit will be to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, carry out joint infrastructure projects in third countries and enhancing defence ties, including the launch of talks for a logistic support pact between the two navies.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the two sides are expected to also deliberate on cooperation in areas of artificial intelligence, big data, development of unmanned ground vehicle and robotics among others.

On Abe's first bilateral visit to China ahead of Modi's trip to Japan, Gokhale said, "I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that his visit to China will have no impact on our bilateral ties. We welcome the improvement of ties between Japan and China."

Abe was gifted two handcrafted stone bowls made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone and dhurries sourced from Rajasthan especially for this occasion by PM Modi. A traditional Jodhpuri wooden chest from Rajasthan was also presented, an official said.

PM Modi will also address the Indian community in Tokyo and will attend a series of business events and address the business forum. Projects such as Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail and dedicated freight corridors reflected the high level and "strength of our economic engagement," he said.

Abe will host a state banquet for PM Modi on Monday after the discussions. PM Modi is the first world leader invited to Abe's holiday home. PM Modi will leave for India after the banquet.