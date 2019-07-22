Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate and laud Hima Das for her feat of winning five gold medals in Europe in this month alone. Their complimentary comments started coming in once the news of her success spread on social media. All three of them wished her all the best for her future challenges.

Thank you @narendramodi sir for your kind wishes. I will continue to work hard and bring more medals for our country. https://t.co/wR8uXR1CL0 — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 21, 2019

PM Modi tweeted, "India is very proud of@HimaDas8's phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours."

On the other hand, Sachin also stated that her perseverance and hunger to win are definitely inspirational for the youth.

"Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. (sic.)" the master blaster tweeted.

Loving the way you have been running in the European circuit over the last 19 days. Your hunger to win and perseverance is an inspiration for the youth. Congrats on your 5 Medals! All the best for the future races, @HimaDas8. pic.twitter.com/kaVdsB1AjZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 21, 2019

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan also showered praises on the young sprinter.

He tweeted, "T 3233 - Hima Das .. the pride of India .. to the Moon and beyond .. indeed but we need to add another Moon for she has done 5 now .. AMAZING !!"

Thank you @SrBachchan sir for your kind words. https://t.co/7e2X0Bnx2R — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 22, 2019

In reply, the 19-year-old sprinter thanked all three of them and promised to bring more medals in future. The Assamese sprinter's first competitive 200m race win this year came on July 2 when she clocked 23.65 seconds and picked up the gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Her second gold came on July 8 at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland where she again won the 200m race clocking 23.97 seconds. The Assamese was followed by another Indian female sprinter, VK Vismaya from Kerala who clocked 24.06 seconds to win the silver medal.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.

Her fourth medal came at the Tabor Athletics Meet where she again won the gold in the 200m category clocking 23.25 seconds.

Finally, her latest gold medal came on July 20 in Prague at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix as she won the 400m race clocking 52.09 seconds on the clock.