Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, paid a visit to his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar to celebrate her birthday. He went to his mother's house in Gujarat early in the morning to ask for her blessings as she approached her 100th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished his mother a happy 100th birthday in a blog post on Saturday. The Prime Minister reflected on his childhood in a lengthy essay, praising his mother Heeraba's sacrifices and writing about the numerous facets of her life that "formed" his thinking, personality, and self-confidence.

PM Modi lauded his mother, Heeraben Modi, who is 99 years old, for teaching her family the value of "finding enjoyment in other people's joys." The Prime Minister described how the son of a deceased friend of his father came to live with them.

Modi pens a blog

PM Modi said in a blog post on his official website, "Mother would find happiness in other people's joys. Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted. A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend's son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies."

"Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother's special preparations," Modi said.

"Whenever a Sadhu visited our neighbourhood, Mother would invite them to our humble home for a meal. True to her selfless nature, she would request the Sadhus to bless us children rather than asking anything for herself. She would urge them, 'Bless my children so that they are happy in others' joys and empathetic in their sorrows. Let them have bhakti (devotion for the Divine) and sevabhav (service to others)," Modi wrote.