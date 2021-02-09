In the first-ever conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, took the opportunity to invite him and First lady, Dr Jill Biden, to visit India.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Here's what the leaders discussed: