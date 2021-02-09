In the first-ever conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, took the opportunity to invite him and First lady, Dr Jill Biden, to visit India.
Apart from that, Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
Here's what the leaders discussed:
- Regional developments and the wider geopolitical context.
- India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.
- Working closely to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership.
- Prime Minister welcomed Biden's decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy. He also welcomed the US President's initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same.
- Biden committed that the US and India will work closely to combat COVID-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy.
- Stand together against global terrorism.