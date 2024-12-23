The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was marked with reverence and respect by the current Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. The day, celebrated as National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas, is a tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh's relentless efforts towards rural empowerment and farmers' welfare. Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, was a stalwart advocate for the welfare of farmers and a visionary leader in rural development.

His birth anniversary, observed annually on December 23, is dedicated to honouring the invaluable contributions of farmers and recognizing their pivotal role in the nation's progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute, referred to Chaudhary Charan Singh as a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers. He expressed his respect through a post on social media, stating, Humble tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers, on his birth anniversary. His dedication and service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone.

The Prime Minister's tribute was echoed by several Union ministers, including the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He expressed his admiration for Chaudhary Charan Singh's dedication to farmers, highlighting the former Prime Minister's commitment to the agricultural sector. In addition to the tributes, the Prime Minister also highlighted the government's initiatives aimed at empowering farmers and providing employment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

He mentioned the construction of hundreds of biogas plants under the Gobardhan Yojana, which not only generated electricity but also provided employment to thousands of youth. The government's initiative to connect hundreds of agricultural markets with the e-Naam Yojana was also mentioned by the Prime Minister. This initiative has created many new employment opportunities for the youth. The decision to increase the blending of ethanol by 20 percent was another step that not only helped the farmers but also created new job opportunities in the sugar sector.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the creation of about 9 thousand farmer product organizations, FPOs, which helped the farmers to create a new market and also created employment in the rural areas. He mentioned the government's scheme to build thousands of warehouses for food storage, which will generate a large number of employment and self-employment opportunities.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, born in 1902 to a Jat family in western Uttar Pradesh, was a prominent leader, especially in north India. He became an axis of anti-Congress politics after he quit the Congress and also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His legacy continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike, reminding everyone of the importance of farmers and rural development in the progress of the nation.