Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "super-human and there are traces of God in him", Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

"I see in Narendra Modi... there are traces of God in him. He is a repository of unending powers. How can one person work so much? Congress ran a government for years before this. Were there development works everywhere you went?" Chouhan said at a BJP election rally in the Dabolim Assembly constituency in poll-bound Goa.

"I am not saying this because I am a Chief Minister and a BJP worker. I am saying what I feel in my heart. It is fortunate that the country has a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. He has an incredible personality," Chouhan added.

Chouhan went on to describe Prime Minister Modi as a super-human. "Narendra Modi is superhuman. He is a man of ideas."

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Modi had restored India's pride overseas. "When the Congress was in power, people abroad used to ignore us when we say we come from India. There was no respect. They would not look at us with pride. India used to be discussed vis-a-vis issues related to corruption."