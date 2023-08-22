Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan by getting rakhi tied from the daughters of staff members working at PMO. "A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters," the PM tweeted from his official Twitter handle with the pictures of the event.

This year, the occasion is all set to get even more newsworthy with his rakhi sister of Pakistan origin all set to tie him a handmade rakhi. In a revelation to many, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, also known as PM Modi's rakhi sister will visit him in New Delhi to tie him a rakhi that she made by hand.

That's not all. Sheikh has been sending a Rakhi to Narendra Modi ever year for the past 30 years. However, this time it's a little different as she made the thread herself.

"This time I have made the Rakhi myself. I will also give him a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading," she said in an interview to news agency ANI, adding that she could not personally visit him for the past two to three years because of the pandemic. "For the last two-three years, I was unable to go due to Covid-19 but this time, I will meet him in person," she added.

Having moved to India from Pakistan after her marriage, she also said that she has been praying for him ever since his days as the CM of Gujarat. "I have specifically made a red-coloured Rakhi for him. The red colour is considered a symbol of strength. Earlier, I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he became." She continued, "Whenever I tie him a rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all my wishes will be fulfilled by God." She also said that she feels he is doing exceptional work as the PM of the country.

Claiming that the PM will come back to power in the next elections, she also said that she was looking forward to meeting him this year. An Indian festival dedicated to sibling bond, Raksha Bandhan 2023 is on August 30 of this year. On this day, sisters tie a thread of promise on their brothers's wrist praying for their safety and well being, while the brothers reciprocate by vowing to protect their sisters.