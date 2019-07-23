Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over US President Donald Trump's remarks on Kashmir. The Congress leader has sought a reply from PM Modi on Trump's claim that the Indian PM has asked for his intervention in the Kashmir issue during their meeting in Osaka, Japan, last month.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests and the 1972 Shimla Agreement."

A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2019

Though External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar categorically denied Trump's claim and assured the House that no such request was made by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi rejected his clarification. "A weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him and US president," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

However, the Congress party has welcomed the BJP government's reiteration of India's 'no third party involvement' stand on the Kashmir issue but asked why PM Modi is "mum" over US President Donald Trump's claim that the Indian leader asked him to mediate on the matter.

THE CONTROVERSY

The US President's offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue came as he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington DC on Monday. Responding to Trump's claim, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President."

India has strongly rejected Donald Trump's controversial claim stating that Kashmir dispute is an internal issue and will be resolved bilaterally with Pakistan. India has not only taken up the matter with the White House but also lodged a protest.