Qawwali has a deep-rooted connection with India's rich musical history. The Sufi devotional singing is soothing and delivers a sense of spiritual uplifting and when qawwali is on patriotism, it can move millions, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And speaking of patriotic qawwali, the renowned Chand Qadri Afzal Chishti is the first name that comes to mind.

In one rare gem of a video from 2016, PM Modi can be seen getting emotional listening to a patriotic qawwali by Chand Qadri Afzal Chishti at a function in New Delhi. As a part of a farewell to retired and retiring members of Rajya Sabha, the qawwali session was organized in New Delhi on March 15, 2016. A video snippet from that function showing PM Modi is one that shouldn't be missed.

PM Modi gets emotional

Chand Qadri Afzal Chishti can be heard singing the famous patriotic qawwali "Meri Jaan Jaye Watan Ke Liye" in front of Rajya Sabha dignitaries as well as PM Modi. While the famous qawwali is enough to give goosebumps, the one phrase that moved PM Modi so much that he couldn't stop himself from giving applause.

Khuda Main To Ye Hi Chaman Chahta Hoon Yahi Dharti Gang-o-Chaman Chahta Hoon Maroon To Main Khak-e-Watan Chahta Hoon Tirange Ka Allah Kafan Chahta Hoon Jo Sarhad Pe Mujh ko Shahadat Mile Tiranga Orhana Kafan Ke Liye

The original video has been shared periodically over the years and has been viewed millions of times. You can watch the video below: