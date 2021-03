Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted the third phase of the inoculation drive and received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in AIIMS Delhi. As the Prime Minister tweeted that he got the first dose and urged those eligible to get vaccinated, citizens wanted to know which vaccine did the Prime Minister take.

PM Modi received Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

(To be updated)