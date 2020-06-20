In an attempt to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India amid COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' today, June 20 from village Telihar in Bihar's Khagaria district via video-conferencing.

What is the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'?

"The Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office had said.