In an attempt to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India amid COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' today, June 20 from village Telihar in Bihar's Khagaria district via video-conferencing.
What is the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan'?
"The Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens," the Prime Minister's office had said.
- The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.
- It will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore, the PMO office had said.
- Around 39 crore people have received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore amid the COVID-19 lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, the government had said in a statement on May 6.
- These people received the assistance, which was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to COVID-19, via digital payment infrastructure.