Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday, 14 April, took to Twitter to wish his people celebrating the traditional New Year across the country. In his series of tweets, the Prime Minister greeted the people, sending wishes in Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and Assamese.

PM Modi greets citizens on Tamil New Year

"Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come," wrote the PM in his tweet.

PM wishes on Bengali New Year

States like Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal celebrate their traditional New Year today. The strict lockdown measures implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has prevented the people from engaging in extensive celebrations of the harvest festivals.

Celebrated as Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Puthanadu, and Poila Boishakh respectively, these festivals mark the onset of the spring season. The celebrations of the day symbolise a well prosperous year ahead. The traditional New Year is generally celebrated with much pomp and show.

The lockdown measures have but restricted the people to strictly remain in their homes.Meanwhile, in his address to the nation today, Modi will speak on the extension of the nationwide lockdown and likely with the measures to restart the economy.