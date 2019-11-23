Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively on Saturday.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavisji and @AjitPawarSpeaksji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," tweeted Modi soon after the two took oath.

In early morning development Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together and met the Maharashtra Governor and staked claim for forming the government.