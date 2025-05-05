Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her return as the Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, highlighting the historically close and familial ties between the two nations.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Heartiest congratulations @MPKamla on your victory in the elections. We cherish our historically close and familial ties with Trinidad and Tobago. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for shared prosperity and well-being of our people."

The return of Persad-Bissessar to the highest office after a decade has opened doors for renewed cooperation between India and the Caribbean nation, including in the humanitarian sector. One such initiative is the upcoming mega Jaipur Foot Camp, aimed at providing free artificial limbs to hundreds of differently-abled individuals across Trinidad & Tobago.

The initiative is being coordinated with support from the Indian High Commissioner to Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit. The Ministry of External Affairs has also given its in-principle approval as part of its global "India for Humanity" campaign, launched in 2018 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Jaipur Foot USA chairman Prem Bhandari noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently championed the ancient Indian ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" — the belief that "the world is one family," as articulated in the Maha Upanishad. He said this guiding principle continues to inspire a global wave of humanitarian outreach through Jaipur Foot camps.

He added that Padma Bhushan awardee D.R. Mehta, founder and chief patron of Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), will travel from Jaipur to personally participate in the upcoming Trinidad & Tobago camp.

Since its founding in 1975 by D.R. Mehta, BMVSS has transformed the lives of nearly 2.3 million differently-abled people globally through free prosthetic and mobility aid services. The organization has conducted 114 international camps, making it the world's largest NGO serving the differently-abled.