Strongly condemning the Naxal attack on security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack "despicable" and asserted that the perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts and solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared."

GADCHIROLI ATTACK

At least 16 security personnel were killed today afternoon when the Naxals triggered an IED to blow up their vehicle. The unfortunate incident happened on the Kurkheda-Korchi road in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

An anti-Naxal unit of the C-60 commandoes was reportedly patrolling the area when the mishap occurred. The vehicle, which was targetted by the Naxals, was carrying 16 security personnel from the Kurkheda Quick Response Team of Gadchiroli police. Today's incident, in which 16 security forces died, has been termed as one of the biggest attacks in the past two years in Maharashtra.

The blast on two security vehicles triggered by the Naxals killed 16 C-60 commandos, including a woman, and a driver. This is the third Maoist attack in Gadchiroli since the Lok Sabha 2019 elections began last month. Earlier, an IED blast was reported near a polling booth in Gadchiroli on April 11 during the first phase of the general elections.