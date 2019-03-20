Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with 25 lakh chowkidars across the country on Wednesday, March 20, where he is taking their question. PM Modi is looking forward to stepping up his 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign which he began last week. The Prime Minister is addressing the security guards through an audio bridge ahead of the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi is interacting with 25 Lakhs security guards across the Country. https://t.co/GhHid2DMmp — BJP (@BJP4India) March 20, 2019

PM Modi started his address by wishing everyone a Happy Holi. Targeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that he wanted to seek forgiveness from all chowkidars (Watchmen) in the nation. He said there are some people in India who in recent months have "insulted" the profession of chowkidar. "They have said chowkidars are chor. They have questioned your integrity," he said, adding that they are trying to find new ways to defame chowkidars. "This is the country's misfortune," he added.

PM Modi while interacting with security guards in the country said: "Maximum languages across the world have understood the word 'Chowkidaar', it seems as if they all have accepted it in their vocabulary." Today, 'Chowkidar' has become synonymous with patriotism, Modi said.

"We have to move ahead. We need to raise our children to make them big, make them doctors, engineers, military personnel, and even the Prime Minister of the nation. But we all need to maintain the morals that a security guard holds within our kids to ensure all this, "PM Modi said while discussing the importance of chowkidars in India.

The Modi-led BJP government launched the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign on Sunday, adding the prefix 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi' to his Twitter account. The trend was followed by several BJP leaders, and the hashtag was tweeted 20 lakh times, said the BJP. PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with those who have pledged support to it through the medium of video conferencing on March 31.