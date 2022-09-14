After reports of disengagement with China at Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government for not restoring the status quo of April 2020 at Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Rahul said, "China has refused to accept India's demand of restoring status quo of April 2020. PM has given 1000 Sq Kms of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved?"

Government sources on Tuesday said that there has been complete disengagement at key flashpoints in the Ladakh sector between India and China.

The process started on September 8 after months of talks and 16 rounds of corps commander meetings. As per sources the two sides have moved back after May 2020 friction. The sources said that both sides have verified their posts at LAC by the ground commanders.

According to sources both India and China moved back their frontline troops to the rear from the face-off site of PP-15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.