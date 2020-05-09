Rarely do we find a film that's memorable for more reasons than one, these masterpieces are timeless. Piku was one of those films with a brilliant cast in the lead and a beautiful script. The innocent film, which happened to be a masterclass in filmmaking, was helmed by three brilliant actors, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Piku completes 5 years since its release today. Deepika commemorated the occasion on social media with a heartbreaking post, she shared a video of playing Tennis with Irrfan Khan and message, "Please come back."

Deepika Padukone asks Irrfan Khan to come back in her latest post

Piku was undoubtedly a film that touched hearts, thanks to the banter between the characters. The three main leads, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone are to thank for fleshing out each character with so much heart. 5 years after the film released, it still remains as fresh as it did on the day it came out.

Still, while the film hasn't changed, there is a great loss that Bollywood has suffered. Irrfan Khan's demise left everybody shocked and now just a few days after his passing, Piku completed its 5-year run. It's safe to say this was an irreparable loss.

Deepika Padukone paid a tribute to Piku, having got share the screen in an iconic film with one of the most brilliant personalities the Indian film industry has ever seen. She took to Instagram to share a short video of her playing Tennis with her co-star Irrfan Khan. Her caption was short but powerful, "Please come back."

How we all wish he could. Nobody can forget Irrfan Khan and his performance in Piku was immeasurable and that's what he left, a mark so deep on the film industry, that it could never fade.