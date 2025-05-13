Fresh from the success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is leaving no stone unturned to take his career to further heights. Up next, the actor will team up with director Atlee for a pan-India sci-fi action adventure, tentatively titled AA22 × A6. Early reports describe a "never-seen-before" science-fiction set-up filled with heavy VFX work from Hollywood studios such as Lola VFX, while gossip columns hint at Arjun playing a double role in a rugged, larger-than-life avatar.

The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is made on a whopping Rs 800 crore budget. Allu Arjun is rumoured to play a warrior that has a parallel universe setup. The Pushpa actor will reportedly take home a whopping Rs 175 crore plus stake as his remuneration, while director Atlee is offered Rs 100 crore.

The pre-production works are already underway—look tests and stunt design began in late April—and principal photography is expected to roll from August 2025, with insiders saying the massive scale could push the theatrical release to late 2026 or even 2027.

According to the latest buzz, the story will revolve around Arjun, who will slip into a fierce warrior's armor in a parallel universe, possibly pulling double duty as twin brothers whose lives run across several timelines—a setup that promises flashy visuals and radical costume changes.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule rewrote the box office since its 5 December 2024 release. The sequel opened with a record Rs 280 crore worldwide on day one and surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in just eight days, the fastest for any Indian film. By day 21, the tally had already crossed Rs 1,600 crore, fueled by North Indian screens where the Hindi-dubbed version alone has netted over Rs 800 crore. The film's total gross is Rs 1,736 crore, making it the third-highest-earning Indian title of all time.