Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Koffee with Karan episode got them trending big time. The two doled out major relationship goals and even let out several secrets. Ranveer also described how he was the one who cajoled Sanjay Leela Bhansali into taking Deepika Padukone for the movie when Kareena Kapoor opted out. The Cirkus actor went on to talk about how he first met Deepika in SLB's office.

And social media users were quick to remember how Ranveer had used the same lines for Deepika as he used for Anushka during their appearance together on the show. "Their PR team might be quaking seeing this," wrote one user. "We have to understand - everything these actors say is fake and about making a certain image in front of the world. Literally everything," another user wrote.

Netizens react

"Basically he is a Playboy.....and like other playboys he has some set of lines which he used to apply on each and every other girl of his life...... and anshuka Sharma is a very intelligent woman with standard character who doesn't accept this kind of behaviour," a comment read. "Bro took ladies vs Ricky bahl role too seriously," a social media user commented. "All it took to impress ranveer heavy wind heavy door Yash Raj productions 4th floor," another user commented.

"Lol this is definitely one of the foot in mouth moments," another comment read. "Ranveer Singh is a huge fan of copy paste," one more comment read. Deepika also opened up about dating other people while being mentally connected to Ranveer Singh. The two also opened up about Deepika's mental breakdown and where things stand now.