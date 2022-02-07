On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II touched upon a very significant milestone for the British monarchy. The Queen not just reached her 70th year on the throne, but also became the first British monarch to reign for seven decades. Following the death of her father King George VI, she acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, at the age of 25.

On the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of her service, she also used the platform to make a very noteworthy announcement. Shaping the future of the British monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II said that the Duchess of Cornwall will be Queen when Prince Charles becomes the King. The Queen (95) also expressed her "sincere wish" that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

Setting her hopes high on her daughter-in-law and ready to pass on the baton, the Queen said in a written message, "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me." The message further said, "and when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

In a message marking the Jubilee, Prince Charles also backed Camilla saying, "My darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout." He also added that he was, "deeply conscious" of the honour represented by his mother's wish. The message also paid tribute to the Queen's devotion and dedication, "to the welfare of her all people which inspires still greater admiration with each passing year."

What the announcement means for Camilla

It has been a rough and rocky ride to Royalty and even general acceptance for Camilla, who was once allegedly known as the royal mistress. Charles and Camilla, now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, had a highly scandalised, speculated and publicised adulterous relationship when Camilla was reportedly vilified for breaking up Princess Diana and Charles' marriage. From the media to royal fans, they have all taken their time to warm up to Camilla, who has gradually found her acceptance from people.

While the Platinum Jubilee on Sunday began in a downplayed fashion at Queen's estate in Eastern England at Sandringham, the main celebrations are marked for the summer. An event that Queen hopes will, "bring together families, friends, neighbours and communities."

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also praised the Queen, "for her inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication," and said that he looked forward to the celebrations in summer, "when the entire nation will be able to come together as a country and celebrate her historic reign."