A new study report has suggested that it is not just climate change, but the impacts of the moon on the earth could also result in devastating events like unexpected floods in a record sale. The study report warned of such a possibility in the US coastline in the 2030s, as the moon's orbit will wobble during this period. According to this study conducted by researchers at NASA, a wobble in the moon's orbit, when combined with rising sea levels in the earth due to climate change could result in record flooding.

Devastating floods to hit planet earth in the 2030s

The study report noted that these floods are commonly called nuisance floods, and they usually happen when the tide reaches about 2 feet above the daily average high tide. These floods usually become problematic for people and businesses in the coastal areas.

These nuisance floods could become more frequent and irregular in the mid-2030s due to the orbital wobble of the moon. The study report warned that US coastlines will see three to four times increase in high tides for at least a decade during this period.

"Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse. The combination of the Moon's gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world," said NASA chief Bill Nelson.

Moon's wobble and rising sea levels

The lead author of the study Phil Thompson revealed that the wobble in the moon's orbit usually takes 18.6 years to complete. Even though the wobble has been there always, the fact which makes it dangerous is its combination with rising sea levels triggered due to climate change.

According to Thompson, the 2030s will mark the tidal amplifying phase of the moon, and it could cause the waves to go high in the sea, ultimately disrupting the lives in coastal areas.