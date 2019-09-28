Plane carrying Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing on Saturday, September 28, at New York due to some technical issues.

Khan and a team of his delegation, who were on their way back to Pakistan, after his address at the United Nations General Assembly were rerouted from Toronto after a technical fault was identified.

Pakistan local media have reported that the fault was fixed and no one was injured.

The Prime Minister will be spending another night in New York who had been on a US tour that culminated with the UN address.

During his speech, Khan in a contentious statement hinted violent outcomes once the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir gets lifted. After the "curfew" is lifted in Kashmir there will be a bloodbath., he said.