Cars are important machines for modern society, but to some people, they are moving wonders that hold compelling mysteries waiting to be solved. If you are someone who has a strong passion for cars, you may be wondering how to live your passion for cars into a real wonder.

But there is Actor, model and businessman Piyush Nagar, who has owned a number of expensive cars. He is owner of luxury cars like Ferrari, Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls Royce and also a private jet.

Piyush Nagar is set to produce a series based on cars. It will be about life of a man who is passionate about luxurious cars.

"I feel It's time for something new to be introduced to the digital screens and my passion for cars made me sure to produce a show on cars and I feel it will be the first time where we see full fledge car shows. We are sure it is going to be interesting and something out of the box for our audiences," piyush said in a statement.

"I feel it is the right time to bring this new project, we need a break from the same old topics, we need something really creative for our young generation. Surely, car series will make a huge buzz. It will help me to connect to the people who are passionate about cars like me. I have used my own cars like Ferrari, range rover, Bentley, Rolls Royce and also a private jet in the shoots," he added.

The series will be named, "My First Love" which will get released later in this month.