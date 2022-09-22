Odisha EOW asks Google to remove 45 illegal loan apps from Play Store Close
Odisha EOW asks Google to remove 45 'illegal' loan apps from Play Store

Years after launching its flagship Pixel 3 in India, tech giant Google has confirmed that it is all set to bring its next-generation Pixel 7 series to India.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India.

"...just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India," the company wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Pixel 7, 7 Pro on Flipkart
Pixel 7, 7 Pro on FlipkartScreengrab

After the Pixel 3 series in 2018, Google stopped producing mainline Pixel phones in India, indicating that the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were never introduced in the country.

However, the tech giant released a few A-series models, such as the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a in the country.

A recent report said that the Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

Pixel 7, 7 Pro coming to India
Pixel 7, 7 Pro coming to IndiaGoogle

The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6.

According to a tipster, the new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor.

The alleged internal specification leak had been found from an alleged Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.

(With inputs from IANS)

