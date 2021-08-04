The smartphone space has gotten extremely competitive this past few years and the premium segment often grabs global attention. While players like Apple and Samsung make a big splash at their annual events, there are leaks long before the official launch to keep anticipating fans excited. Google, too, has a fanbase, for its incredible cameras. But the web search giant took everyone by surprise by showing off the new Pixel phones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

While boasting about the new in-house silicon chip called Tensor, Google left little to fans' imagination on how the new Pixel 6 series will look like. Google rather gave away the rear design of the new phones in a series of product shots, which got many talking. Much to everyone's surprise, Google has now confirmed the availability details of its new phones as well.

Pixel 6 series coming to India or not?

Google's new Pixel phones are going to be launched this fall, around the same time Apple and Samsung launch their refresh models of iPhones and Galaxy Notes. For the last two years, Google hasn't launched its flagship Pixel models in India, but the new design has its fans excited and hopeful that the Pixel 6 series would arrive in the country. But the answer to that is not quite simple.

Google has confirmed that it will initially launch its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in eight regions, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. This means, countries like India, China, Middle East, and other European countries, will not witness the arrival of new Google phones, at least in the initial stages.

Google has, however, maintained a soft presence in India by launching toned-down Pixel "a" series. This should give some hope that the web giant might consider launching its phones. In fact, it's too early to guess.

Google hasn't picked a date yet for the big launch. It has vaguely hinted at a September or Q4 2021 launch, so there's time the number of countries could increase nearing the official launch.

Pixel 6 series: What to expect?

Google has confirmed a few key specs about the new phones. The Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch QHD+, 120Hz panel. The Pro model will sport a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto 4X optical zoom sensor. The vanilla Pixel 6 will skip on the telephoto lens.