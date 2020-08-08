Google has officially discontinued the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones in the US and some other regions.

The phones are no longer available for purchase in the Google Store in the US but are still available in partner stores for the time being, reports CNET.

"Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 4 and 4 XL. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the product is available from some partners while supplies last," the report quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

The decision to end sales for the Pixel 4 series came only 10 months since they went on sale in the US back in October last year.

However, just like all Pixel devices, the Pixel 4 will continue to get software and security updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US.

Google recently announced the Pixel 4a, a mid-range smartphone that's priced at $349 and also confirmed that the Pixel 5 and a 5G-equipped 4a would be coming later this fall.