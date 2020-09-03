The Indian stock photography platform PixaHive claims that it is allowing the fresh talent to bloom on its platform by giving them a chance to show their work without paying any participation charges. By registering for free on the website, the contributors can become a part of this nationwide competition to win attractive prizes, they say.

The Travel Photography Contest this Month will be live from September 5 and the last date for submitting the pictures will be September 20, 2020. This platform says that they have become a big name in the Photography industry within 3-weeks of its launch. The platform says it attracted many contributors and other individuals for uploading and downloading free high-quality images. Writers, businessmen, professionals, and people from other industries can utilize these images without paying any charge for downloading it. The contributors on the platform are also free to upload their images without paying any registration charges.

Rohit, the founder of the platform welcomes artists from the different parts of the country to showcase their talent and win attractive prizes. Recently, he announced the competition by saying, "We are now growing into a community of photographers from different parts of India. Amateur and professional photographers are contributing their images and building their network on the platform at this very minute. This makes this contest special for the Indian photographers as it allows them to connect, learn, and grow while earning rewards for their contributions."

Each contributor is permitted to upload a maximum of 10 images. The platform will publicly upload every picture submitted for the contest. This will give an idea of the competition to the photographers who are contesting with each other. "Every finalist will receive a certificate of participation while the top 3 winners will receive cash prizes. There will be attractive goodies for the top-performing participants to honor their contributions to the website," says Rohit.

The official guidelines and rules for the competition will be announced on their Instagram page on September 4, 2020.