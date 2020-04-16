Fans of Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow would be pleased to know that Disney is "definitely talking" about a sixth Pirates of The Caribbean movie.

Pirates of the Caribbean movie has managed to bring billions of dollars from all the five released parts and merchandise. The character, Captain Jack Sparrow, is one of the most-loved Disney characters of all time. However, the future of this franchise has been under the dark for a while now.

We now have an official confirmation from an actor closely attached to the original trilogy that Disney is indeed thinking about Pirates of The Caribbean 6.

Lee Arenberg, the 57-year-old, who plays the role of Pintel (one of the crew member of Captain Barbossa's ship), recently stated that there has been some buzz surrounding the sixth installment in the franchise.

"They're definitely talking about it, as far as I know," via Cinemablend.

When talked about returning to the movie franchise, Lee Arenberg stated that he wishes to be a part of the project but it is actually not up to him.

"Yeah, of course, obviously. But they've already done two without us [laughs]. I love it, though, I love that part. But it's not up to me."

Pirates of The Caribbean 6 update:

All the previously released five movies in the Pirates franchise have been very profitable for the studio. The worldwide collection of all the five movies combined is more than $4.5 billion against a total budget of $1.2 billion.

However, the last two movies in the series — On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales, were criticized by fans and critics alike.

It was previously reported that Disney is planning to reboot the entire franchise and wishes to start from zero. If this actually happens then chances of Johnny Depp reprising the role of Captain Jack Sparrow are slim to zero.

In 2018, Walt Disney Studios President of Production, Sean Bailey stated that they want to bring some new energy and vitality to the project.

Back in October 2019, Disney hired Ted Elliot, the co-writer of original Pirates of The Caribbean trilogy, and Craig Mazin — the creator of HBO's Chernobyl, to take the mantle of the action-adventure movie series.