Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh inaugurated a dedicated preventive clinic in the Cardiology OPD complex. The clinic is designed to provide guidance and targeted interventions for adults who are health-conscious and keen to minimize their risk of heart disease. The clinic was launched by Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, who shared his personal journey towards better health, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures.

Dr Neelam, Associate Professor and in charge of the new clinic, outlined the services provided. She explained that the clinic is designed to serve those who want to stay healthy and prevent heart disease. Every visitor will undergo a comprehensive evaluation covering diet, psychological issues, and physical activity. Based on this assessment, personalized advice and interventions will be provided. The Preventive Clinic will operate every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 to 10 am.

Dr Krishan from the Department of Psychiatry highlighted the link between mental health and heart disease, noting the clinic's commitment to addressing psychological aspects that impact heart health. He said, "Stress and psychological challenges often contribute to heart disease. Our clinic will work to address these issues proactively."

Dr Nancy Sahni, Chief Dietician, PGIMER, spoke about the dietary factors contributing to heart disease and the clinic's role in managing these through personalized nutrition plans. She added, "Heart health is greatly influenced by diet. We will guide patients on making sustainable dietary changes that support a healthy heart." To enhance awareness, an information booklet on heart disease prevention will be provided to patients and caregivers, covering essential tips on lifestyle changes, diet, and mental wellness.

The Preventive Clinic's approach aligns with the growing trend towards preventive healthcare and the recognition of the importance of lifestyle changes in promoting overall well-being. This initiative by PGIMER is a significant contribution to the promotion of heart health and preventive care. The clinic's focus on providing personalized advice and interventions based on comprehensive evaluations of diet, psychological issues, and physical activity is a commendable approach towards promoting heart health.

The launch of the Preventive Clinic by PGIMER marks a significant step in the promotion of heart health and preventive care. The clinic's holistic approach, which includes comprehensive evaluations, personalized advice, and interventions, and a focus on dietary factors, is a testament to the growing recognition of the importance of preventive measures in healthcare. This initiative is a significant contribution to the field of heart health and serves as a model for other institutions to follow.