The streets of Telangana witnessed massive celebrations Kavitha Kalvakuntla, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, won the Nizamabad MLC election with a majority of votes.

Kavitha was seen driving the TRS symbol ambassador car as she makes a comeback. Kavitha bagged 531 first preference votes in Local Authorities' Segment, BJP got 39 votes and Congress got 22 votes. Both the national parties lost deposits.

TRS polled 728, BJP 56 and Congress 29

While TRS's Kavita has won 728 votes in the Nizamabad MLC election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has bagged only 56 votes. Congress, on the other hand, has managed to win only 28 votes.

Before the election the TRS claimed they had 523 votes, Congress had claimed the support of 140 voters and BJP claimed the support of 86 voters. Congress and BJP failed to keep their flock together.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla has been the party face in Delhi and now is eyeing a big role in state politics. She has become the fourth member of the KCR's family to be actively involved in politics.