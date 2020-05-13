The helicopter crash that took away Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13 was one of the most unfortunate incidents of 2020. Kobe's wife Vanessa had filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company stating that the unfortunate incident and subsequent fatalities, 'were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs.'

The crash occurred due to the fault of the passengers?

The brother of the pilot, Ara Zobayan has now responded to the lawsuit claiming that the crash occurred due to the fault of the passengers. Berge Zobayan who is a representative of his late pilot brother filed a claim stating, "Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowledge and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility,"

The helicopter company, Island Express also responded, saying that all the passengers in the crash "had actual knowledge of all of the circumstances, particular dangers, and an appreciation of the risks involved and the magnitude thereof, and proceeded to encounter a known risk, and voluntarily assume the risk of the accident, injury, and damages." The company described the unfortunate crash as "an unavoidable accident and not proximately caused by any alleged act or omission on the part."

The crash that took place on Jan 26, 2020, took away the lives of NBA star player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant. Other passengers in the helicopter included John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, and Christina Mauser.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa who lost her husband and daughter in the dreadful crash had filed a 72-page lawsuit against the helicopter company asking for punitive damages.