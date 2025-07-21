One pilgrim died and 10 others were injured when a massive landslide struck the old track of the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Officiating Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya, told reporters that the unfortunate incident occurred around 8:30 am at Gulshan Ka Langar near Banganga — the starting point of the yatra, where pony riders typically gather and register before transporting pilgrims to the cave shrine, located 12 km from the town.

"The landslide resulted in critical injuries to three persons and minor injuries to seven others. All the injured were taken to a hospital," he said, adding that "a massive rescue operation is underway in the affected area."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, expressed grief over the tragic incident, in which one devotee lost his life and several others were injured. The Lieutenant Governor is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the Shrine Board to provide the best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life. Directed Shrine Board to provide the best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims. I'm constantly monitoring the situation."

Reports said that a booking office and an overhead iron structure collapsed under the weight of the landslide, which was triggered by heavy rains that lashed Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine atop the Trikuta hills.

Earthmover deployed to accelerate rescue efforts

The critically injured—Uppan (70) of Chennai, his wife K. Radha (66), and Rajinder Bhalla (70) of Haryana—were admitted to Narayana Hospital, while Leela Raikwar (56) of Uttar Pradesh was undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Katra.

Suresh Kumar (66) of Maharashtra and two local residents, Nikhil Thakur (26) and Vicky Sharma, were discharged after receiving first aid.

According to the Meteorological Department, Katra recorded 184.2 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Monday.

Another landslide had blocked the new track near Himkoti on Sunday night, and restoration efforts are currently underway.

In a post on X, the Army's White Knight Corps said, "In response to a landslide in the general area of Katra, troops of White Knight Corps were swiftly mobilised to assist in relief and rescue operations in collaboration with civil authorities. Immediate support was provided to affected locals, showcasing the Army's unwavering commitment to the people. Rescue and support operations are currently in progress. We serve, We protect!"