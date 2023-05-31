Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years today. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is one of the most loved films of all time, from its iconic dialogues to songs to every actor who lit up the screen with their acting. If Aditi was not the so-called girl next door, Scholar Naina was so perfect that she often forgot to enjoy, Bunny was that dapper dude every girl wanted to date, while Avinash was someone whom you wanted to be friends with.

The crazy friends were joined by Naina on a trip and then what happens we surely know. There is one thing about the film you can rewatch it without getting bored. We all relate to either one of the characters in the film. Life is never perfect, but wasn't this movie?

Ayan Mukerji talks about filming YJHD

As the film completed a decade after its release, to mark the special day, the director has shared a lengthy note expressing how it will always be "a piece of my heart and soul." Ayan Mukerji also revealed that he has not watched the film from start to end yet, since its release, but plans to see it "at least once a year".

YJHD reflects Ayan when he was in his 20s and how he looked at life in the perfect way also has director Ayan Mukerji's special role as a DJ in the film.

Apart from Ayan, Deepika and Kalki also shared their fondest memories from the film.

Deepika Padukone took a trip down memory lane as she recalled her fond memories from the movie.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a few clips from the movie and captioned them, 'a piece of my heart' and 'Soul'.

While Kalki wrote, "How we've all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can't imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can't follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys."

Here are some of the dialogues of the film that redefined friendship, love, life and dreams

Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hai ... ek baar khula toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge. (Memories are like sweet boxes, once it opens you just can't eat one, likewise, memories are not just once you can revisit).

Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon... bus rukna nahi chahta. (I want to fly, fall, run but not stop).

Jitna bhi try karo Bunny, life mein kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh jahan hain, wahin ka maza lete hain. (How much ever you try, you will miss something in life).

Khud pe daya karna band karo, aur khud se pyaar karna seekho. (Stop pitying on yourself, start loving yourself).

Kahin pe pahunchne ke lie kahin se nikalna bahut zaruri hota hai. Sahi waqt pe kat lena chahiye, nahi toh gile shiqwe hone lagte hain. (You will have to start from somewhere if you have to reach somewhere in your life).

Kuch logon ke saath rehne se hi sab theek ho jata hai. (Just being with someone heals everything).

If YJHD's dialogues are still your travel trips reel captions and songs are your BGM then you are a true-blue Bollywood fan.

Apart from the ensemble cast the film also has Evelyn Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene (Song),

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clock 10 years: Kunaal Roy Kapur essayed the role of Aditi's husband.