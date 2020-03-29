Morphed photographs of actresses often doing rounds on social media for various reasons. In recent times, photographs of a few actresses have made rounds on various dating apps.

These apps either upload fake profiles or try to attract users with the help of those pics, by claiming that they are the actresses themselves. There are a few apps that try to promise the users about meeting those actresses and loot money.

Photos of another actress of Telugu film industry are now seen on a few dating apps and she has taken it seriously. Ashritha Vemuganti, the actress who see playing one of the queens in Rajamouli's Baahubali, is the new victim of such apps. She was even seen playing YS Vijayamma, in Mammootty's Yatra.

Recently, a dating app and its ad appeared on Facebook and someone has informed Ashritha about this. Shocked with it, Ashritha is to be contemplating to go the legal route and approach cybercrime police to take action on those dating apps. Officials have promised the actress that they will make sure action is taken on such apps.

Pictures of many other actresses are also being used in a similar fashion and stringent laws should be in place to prevent such malpractices. Recently, Lavanya Tripathi has also filed a case with the cybercrime officials in Hyderabad as a YouTube star Sunisith, in an interview, that he has married her secretly. Also, he even took the name of Tamannaah Bhatis and said he had married her too.