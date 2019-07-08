The lavishly made vanity van is as rocking as the actor, and he thanked his fans for their love, which has made him capable of buying whatever he wants.

Allu Arjun is known as the Stylish Star of Tollywood and he always makes sure that he lives up to the name he has got from his fans. He is a proud owner of a vanity van and it is one of the luxurious vanity vans we have ever seen. In fact, no other actor is Tollywood has one as he has got now.

He purchased a lavish caravan for himself last year and with amazing interiors, he turned it into a moving paradise which is worth Rs 7 crore. The bus was Rs 3.5 crore when he bought it. But now, after undergoing a swanky and customised renovation by a Mumbai based automotive designer, the value of it has gone high now.

The actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared the pictures of the vanity van with an emotional write up. He wrote, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... "People have showered soo much love...it's the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this " Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It's my Vanity Van "FALCON". (sic)

Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

The vanity van looks absolutely stunning and shines like a diamond. With leather seats that glitter, a giant mirror, bright lighting and good sources of entertainment options, this vanity van is as beautiful as its name. And yes, it has also got the signature logo of AA over it.

It is really good to know that the actor dedicates his success to his fans and thanks them for all the love that they have for him, with which he could buy a Rs 7 crore worth vanity van today.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming directorial, which has Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.

He also has Sukumar's ICON Kanabadutaledhu in his kitty.