The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore was spiced with a lot of glamour as celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba Gupta attended the Women's Premier League. Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics and boxing legend, MC Mary Kom was also spotted with Masaba and Kareena. Media influencer Faye D'Souza also seemed to be getting into the cricket fever as she soaked herself in the fun.

Reactions

Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Vineeta Singh, MC Mary Kom and Faye; all dressed in black, came together for an epic selfie. As soon as the picture was shared online, netizens went gaga over the women power in the picture. "Leadies ladies of India," wrote a user. "Powerhouse," another user commented. "So much money in this one frame," a social media user commented. "All Indian women who made India proud," another social media user commented. "Proud to have them," one more comment read.

Mary Kom's post

Kareena got the honour of tossing the coin for the match. Mary Kom took to social media and wrote, "What a game to be a part of!!! It was a beautiful feeling to see a full stadium. And especially seeing so many women supporting women was special. Together, let's ensure that every girl who dreams of pursuing sport has the chance to thrive and succeed!"

Kareena's next project

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Crew starring her, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Made by Rhea Kapoor, the film is a comedy heist. Kareena had once revealed in an interview that when Rhea floated the idea of bringing in Tabu and Kriti for this, she was elated at the thought of working with these two ladies and felt how great it would be if she could actually pull this off.