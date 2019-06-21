Musafir actress, Sameera Reddy, might have been absent from the big screen but that hasn't stopped her fans from following her on social media. The actress, who is pregnant with her second child, keeps giving us a glimpse into her maternal world.

Sameera tied the knot with husband, Akshai Varde and together they have a son, Hans. Sameera is pregnant with her second child and her latest maternity photo-shoot proves why we shouldn't worry about the physical and hormonal changes. Looking phenomenal, the diva seems to be having a great time at the beach for the shoot. Reddy had been subjected to heavy trolling for showing off her baby bump, but, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor, gave it back with another stunning photo.

Reddy, has also shared a couple of pictures and videos from her baby shower ceremony. There too, dressed in a red and yellow kanjeevaram saree, flaunting her jewellery and gajra; the actress looks absolutely breath-taking.

"I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It's a fight. A hard one. Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with a dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training," the actress had written on Instagram after the birth of her first child.