Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her big debut in Bollywood, stepped out for her first fashion event on Saturday night and immediately turned heads with her stunning looks and her fashion choice.

Manushi rocked a Sharnita Nandwana dress and was styled by the top fashion stylist of the industry Allia Al Rufai, who styles A-list actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Looks like this young model turned actor is being seriously groomed as a star in the making.