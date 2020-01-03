As 2020 has kicked in, social media is filled with sultry holiday pictures of various actors, starting from Nia Sharma who is setting the social media on fire wearing a smoking red-hot red bikini. She was seen posing on a beach where she was on a vacation with her family.

The coy and cute Bhumi's bold bikini avatar is ruling the internet seen in olive green bikini playing with water the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looks scintillating in swimwear and we are drooling over her. The next we have Sophie Choudhary who is seen in two-piece and giving us major body goals.

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a picture in a yellow bikini as she welcomed the new year. She captioned it, "Hey Stranger! Am thankful for everything you re about to throw at me...#2020 #day1. Mouni was in Dubai to celebrate the New Year's Eve with her friends Anisha Varma, Vishakha Dugar, Shivani Malik, and Sonakshi Malik. The actress posted pictures where she is seen having a gala time.

Here are a few bikini pictures that will set the temperature soaring

Other actresses who have never shied away from posing in bikini are Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Lisa Haydon and many more.