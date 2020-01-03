As 2020 has kicked in, social media is filled with sultry holiday pictures of various actors, starting from Nia Sharma who is setting the social media on fire wearing a smoking red-hot red bikini. She was seen posing on a beach where she was on a vacation with her family.
The coy and cute Bhumi's bold bikini avatar is ruling the internet seen in olive green bikini playing with water the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looks scintillating in swimwear and we are drooling over her. The next we have Sophie Choudhary who is seen in two-piece and giving us major body goals.
Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share a picture in a yellow bikini as she welcomed the new year. She captioned it, "Hey Stranger! Am thankful for everything you re about to throw at me...#2020 #day1. Mouni was in Dubai to celebrate the New Year's Eve with her friends Anisha Varma, Vishakha Dugar, Shivani Malik, and Sonakshi Malik. The actress posted pictures where she is seen having a gala time.
Here are a few bikini pictures that will set the temperature soaring
View this post on Instagram
Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled :) But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you,my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can’t thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own. Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy. The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you ? #2019 #2020 #gratitude #happynewyear #happy2020 #BPTravels
Other actresses who have never shied away from posing in bikini are Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Lisa Haydon and many more.
View this post on Instagram
Goals for 2020; To dream deeper than the ocean, work harder than before & go to the beach..a lot!!? ?? ? #beachlife #2020goals #dreambig #lookahead #positivevibesonly #beachbabeforlife #fitnessgoals #sophiefit #workhard #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone11pro ? @ambereen01
View this post on Instagram
Looking into A New Year, A New Decade & A Fresh start..Here’s to the magic of new beginnings! Happy 2020 guys! Make it count??❤️ #hello2020 #happynewyear #newdecade #newbeginnings #igotyou2020 #positivevibesonly #gratitude #beachbabe #beachlife bikini @nanditamahtanilabel HMU @tush_91 pic @kaustubh_19 #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #goldengirl #nofilterneeded #magiclight